Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 44 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Markel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,447,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,466.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,418.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,355.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

