Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 654 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $123.67 and a one year high of $211.59.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

