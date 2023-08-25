Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,605 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

NTR opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

