Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,168 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $806,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

