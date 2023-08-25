Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.67 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

