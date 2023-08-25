Skyworks Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $7.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

