SM Energy Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

SM stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

