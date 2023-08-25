Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.