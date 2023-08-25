Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.32.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.