Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Snowflake Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.