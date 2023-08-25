Snowflake’s (SNOW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $147.68 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

