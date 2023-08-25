Societe Generale Upgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Hold

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,600 ($33.17) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.45) to GBX 3,000 ($38.28) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.64) to GBX 3,150 ($40.19) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

CCHGY stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

