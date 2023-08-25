SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

