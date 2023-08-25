Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 8.8% Higher

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 124,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 137,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

