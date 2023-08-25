SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 197,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 226,296 shares.The stock last traded at $88.26 and had previously closed at $87.45.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

