SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

