SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 224,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 132,235 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $26.92.

The company has a market cap of $529.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

