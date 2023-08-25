Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 82 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £124.64 ($159.02).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Paula Bell acquired 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($160.50).

On Monday, June 26th, Paula Bell bought 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($158.61).

SPT opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.81. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147.60 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

