Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.26.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $543,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

