Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.26.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

