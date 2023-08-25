Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.