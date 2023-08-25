Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.26.

SPLK stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

