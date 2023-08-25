Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at BTIG Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.26.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

