Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

