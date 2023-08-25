Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.14), with a volume of 309260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.14).

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.86. The company has a market cap of £13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

