Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

