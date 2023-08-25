Stellar Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $88.61 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009294 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,230 coins and its circulating supply is 27,407,427,935 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.