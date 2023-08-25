Stifel Nicolaus Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.53 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.