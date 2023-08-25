Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 372,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 198,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.74.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

