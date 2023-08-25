Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 3,820 call options.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.74. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

