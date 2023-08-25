Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

