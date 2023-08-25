Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

NYSE:SUI opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

