SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 58,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 619,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.