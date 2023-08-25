Surge Energy Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

