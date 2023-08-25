Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $53.98 million and $660,160.36 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,581,680,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,827,318,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

