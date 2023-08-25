Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 98,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 70,676 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $479.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

