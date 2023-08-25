TD Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Market Perform

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DOMO stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $608.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 32.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 452,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

