TD Securities Analysts Give Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) a C$1.40 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$1.40 price objective on Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LGN

Logan Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Logan Energy Company Profile

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.