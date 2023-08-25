Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 44,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,170,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

