Telsey Advisory Group Cuts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $1.50

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

JOANN Stock Up 1.8 %

JOAN opened at $1.12 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JOANN

In other news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

