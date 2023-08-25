Telsey Advisory Group Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

URBN stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

