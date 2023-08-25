Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $6.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.