Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $430.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

