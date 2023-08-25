Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

