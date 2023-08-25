Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

