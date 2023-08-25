The Character Group (LON:CCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $255.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.20), with a volume of 12620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.34).

The Character Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.21.

The Character Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.