The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

