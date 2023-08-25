The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Jane Lauder Sells 12,661 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

