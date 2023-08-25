The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Head to Head Analysis

The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 216.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Korea Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.35 $55.00 million $0.83 17.09

Profitability

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

This table compares The Korea Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 21.16% 14.98% 6.41%

Volatility & Risk

The Korea Fund has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Korea Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats The Korea Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

