The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

